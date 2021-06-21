 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novartis Touts More Positive Zolgensma Data In Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 7:24am   Comments
Share:
Novartis Touts More Positive Zolgensma Data In Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVSannounced new data from the completed two-copy cohort of Phase 3 SPR1NT trial of Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec), gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
  • The data were presented at the European Academy for Neurology Virtual Congress 2021.
  • In the open-label study, investigators tested the gene therapy in a total of 29 patients six weeks or younger who had a genetic diagnosis of SMA plus two or three copies of the protein-coding gene SMN2 but had not yet developed symptoms.
  • In the presentation, investigators reported results specifically for the 14 patients with two copies of SMN2. All of them were alive at 14 months of age, compared with an expected 26% survival at that point in the natural course of the disease.
  • All patients could sit independently for 30 seconds, while 11 could stand independently and nine could walk.
  • None of the patients required nutritional or respiratory support during the trial.
  • While ten patients experienced side effects that were likely treatment-related, there were no severe cases.
  • Meanwhile, investigators also wrapped up the STR1VE study, testing the drug in patients six weeks or younger with SMA Type 1 who had biallelic SMN1 gene deletion or point mutations and one or two copies of SMN2.
  • In that study, 82% of patients achieved developmental milestones not typically seen in the natural course of the disease, including 16 children who sat without support for more than 30 seconds.
  • Price Action: NVS shares closed at $93.01 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS)

IPO Preview: WalkMe, Atai Life Sciences Highlight Week Of Many Offerings
Novartis's Iptacopan Aces Mid-Stage Kidney Disease Trial
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Biogen, Alexion And Vertex FDA Decisions, Multiple Conference Presentations On The Deck
Novartis' Neuroendocrine Tumors Targeted Radiotherapy Takes Small Hit on Clinically Relevant Overall Survival
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis Among Early Presenters At ASCO, Sanofi Strikes Breast Cancer Study Pact
Novartis' Prostate Cancer Radioligand Therapy Extended Overall Survival by Four Months
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Spinal Muscular AtrophyBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com