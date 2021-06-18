Roche's New COVID-19 Point Of Care Test Scores FDA Emergency Use Nod
- The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Roche Holding AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Nucleic acid test for use on the Cobas Liat System.
- This singleplex test is the first real-time RT-PCR test to identify SARS-CoV-2 infection within 20 minutes, both asymptomatic and symptomatic persons.
- The test will be available in July.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares down 0.75% at $47.14 during the market trading session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Emergency Use AuthorizationBiotech News Health Care FDA General