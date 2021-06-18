 Skip to main content

Roche's New COVID-19 Point Of Care Test Scores FDA Emergency Use Nod

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Roche Holding AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Nucleic acid test for use on the Cobas Liat System.
  • This singleplex test is the first real-time RT-PCR test to identify SARS-CoV-2 infection within 20 minutes, both asymptomatic and symptomatic persons.
  • The test will be available in July.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares down 0.75% at $47.14 during the market trading session on the last check Friday.

