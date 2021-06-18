 Skip to main content

Bristol Myers Onureg Scores European Approval As Maintenance Therapy For Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
  • The European Commission has granted full marketing authorization to Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Onureg (azacitidine tablets)
  • The approval comes as maintenance therapy in adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who achieved complete remission or complete remission with incomplete blood count recovery after induction therapy with or without consolidation treatment and who are not candidates for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
  • Onureg is approved in the U.S. for the same set of AML patients.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are down 0.48% at $66.45 during the market trading session on the last check Friday.

