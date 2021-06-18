 Skip to main content

Registration Statement Related To Cleveland BioLabs-Cytocom Merger Declared Effective By SEC

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 7:26am   Comments
  • Cleveland BioLabs Inc (NASDAQ: CBLI) says that the SEC registration statement regarding the previously announced merger with Cytocom Inc was declared effective by the SEC on June 10.
  • The merger is expected to close in the Q3 of 2021, subject to approval by Cleveland BioLabs' stockholders.
  • A special meeting of the Cleveland BioLabs stockholders related to the merger will be held virtually on July 6 at 10:00 a.m. E.T.
  • After the deal's closure, the new combined company will be named Cytocom Inc, and its common stock will trade on NASDAQ under the symbol "CYTO."
  • The deal was initially announced in October last year, and the registration document was filed in February.
  • Price Action: CBLI shares are up 8.66% at $5.27 during the premarket trading session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General

