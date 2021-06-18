 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioNTech Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Melanoma Vaccine Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:
BioNTech Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Melanoma Vaccine Trial
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTXhas dosed the first patient in its Phase 2 trial evaluating the BNT111 cancer vaccine.
  • The study evaluates the therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate BNT111 in combination with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) - Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) Libtayo (cemiplimab) in patients with anti-PD1-refractory/relapsed unresectable Stage III-IV melanoma.
  • BNT111 is the lead product candidate from BioNTech's FixVac platform that targets a fixed combination of mRNA-encoded, tumor-associated antigens.
  • The trial will enroll around 120 patients and evaluate the effects of the combination and single agents alone.
  • The primary endpoint is the overall response rate. Secondary endpoints include overall response rate in the single-agent arms, duration of response, and safety.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are down by 0.56% at $213 during the premarket trading session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BNTX)

Mayo Clinic, nference AI Analysis Find No Real-World Link Between COVID-19 Shots And Clots
Biden Administration Devotes Over $3.2B For Development Of Oral Antiviral Therapies For COVID-19: CNBC
Tesla-Backed CureVac Plunges On Underwhelming COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Data
Where BioNTech Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 16, 2021
Novavax Vs. Pfizer Vs. Moderna: How COVID-19 Vaccines Stack Up
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs melanomaBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com