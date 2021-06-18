BioNTech Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Melanoma Vaccine Trial
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has dosed the first patient in its Phase 2 trial evaluating the BNT111 cancer vaccine.
- The study evaluates the therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate BNT111 in combination with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) - Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) Libtayo (cemiplimab) in patients with anti-PD1-refractory/relapsed unresectable Stage III-IV melanoma.
- BNT111 is the lead product candidate from BioNTech's FixVac platform that targets a fixed combination of mRNA-encoded, tumor-associated antigens.
- The trial will enroll around 120 patients and evaluate the effects of the combination and single agents alone.
- The primary endpoint is the overall response rate. Secondary endpoints include overall response rate in the single-agent arms, duration of response, and safety.
