Mayo Clinic, nference AI Analysis Find No Real-World Link Between COVID-19 Shots And Clots

A new study from the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven health technology company, nference, and the Mayo Clinic, finds no links among any of the three COVID-19 vaccines and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, the rare brain clots known as CVST.

What Happened: Inoculations from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) were included in the study.

The study results were published this week in the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases.

The FDA paused and unpaused the use of J&J's vaccine in April after reports that at least eight patients developed blood clots in their brains, including one woman who died from the condition.

The FDA ultimately concluded that the risk of developing CVST from any of the COVID vaccines was too low to stop using the JNJ shot permanently.

Now, the Mayo Clinic and nference confirm that there is no statistically significant link between CVST and those vaccines, as well as other non-COVID shots.

nference used its artificial intelligence software to analyze the records within 30 days of administration of Mayo Clinic patients who had received any of the three vaccines.

Out of a combined 132,916 doses, only ten people were diagnosed with CVST in the month after. All of those got Pfizer and BioNTech's mRNA vaccine equivalent to just 0.0019% of the records included in the analysis.

And while those 10 cases did appear within a few weeks of vaccination, an equal number of CVST cases were reported in the 30 days leading up to vaccination, indicating that the post-shot blood clots were unlikely linked to the vaccine, according to researchers.

Why It Matters: Overall, the study assessed 771,805 vaccinations, including 10 FDA-approved, non-COVID shots, spanning 266,094 Mayo patients and dating as far back as January 2017, and found no statistically significant differences in CVST rates for any of them.

