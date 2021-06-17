 Skip to main content

Sanofi Scores FDA Approval For Flu-Shot Facility In US

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
Sanofi Scores FDA Approval For Flu-Shot Facility In US
  • The FDA has approved Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) newly completed plant in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania.
  • The license will allow Sanofi to begin production of its Fluzone High-Dose vaccine for the 2021-22 flu season.
  • With $425 million of investment, the opening of the new plant will require Sanofi to add up to 200 employees.
  • Fluzone High-Dose is a quadrivalent vaccine targeting four flu strains.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 0.43% at $53.19 during the market trading session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

