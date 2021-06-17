 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novan Stock Falls After Raising $40M Via Equity At 21% Discount

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
Share:
Novan Stock Falls After Raising $40M Via Equity At 21% Discount
  • Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVNpriced its previously announced public offering of 3.6 million shares at $11/share for gross proceeds of approximately $40 million.
  • The offer price represents a 21% discount on the last close price of $13.85 on Wednesday. The offering will close by June 21.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 545k additional shares.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Novan intends to use the net proceeds to fund the R&D of SB206, as well as for general corporate purposes.
  • Last week, the company announced positive topline efficacy and safety results from the Phase 3 trial of SB206 for molluscum contagiosum.
  • Price Action: NOVN shares are down 20.9% at $10.96 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NOVN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Drops Over 4%; Midatech Pharma Shares Jump
34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Kroger Earnings Top Views
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Faces Another Clinical Setback, CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Study Fails, Moment Of Reckoning For Orphazyme
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Offerings General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com