 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cyclo Therapeutics Shares Move Higher On Kickstart Of Late-Stage NPC Trial With Trappsol Cyclo

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Share:
Cyclo Therapeutics Shares Move Higher On Kickstart Of Late-Stage NPC Trial With Trappsol Cyclo
  • Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTHhas commenced its pivotal Phase 3 study (TransportNPC) evaluating Trappsol Cyclo for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC1).
  • The TransportNPC study has the regulatory and IRB approval required to commence patient enrollment, and site activation is underway.
  • NPC is a rare genetic disease due to cholesterol build-up within cells; NPC causes symptoms that affect the brain, liver, spleen, lung, and other organs and often lead to premature death.
  • The 93-subject study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of 2000 mg/kg of Trappsol Cyclo administered intravenously and standard of care (SOC) compared to placebo.
  • The Company expects to report topline results from the interim analysis in the 1H of 2023.
  • Price Action: CYTH shares are up 5.10% at $10.72 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CYTH)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Niemann-Pick disease type CBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com