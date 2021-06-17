Cyclo Therapeutics Shares Move Higher On Kickstart Of Late-Stage NPC Trial With Trappsol Cyclo
- Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTH) has commenced its pivotal Phase 3 study (TransportNPC) evaluating Trappsol Cyclo for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC1).
- The TransportNPC study has the regulatory and IRB approval required to commence patient enrollment, and site activation is underway.
- NPC is a rare genetic disease due to cholesterol build-up within cells; NPC causes symptoms that affect the brain, liver, spleen, lung, and other organs and often lead to premature death.
- The 93-subject study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of 2000 mg/kg of Trappsol Cyclo administered intravenously and standard of care (SOC) compared to placebo.
- The Company expects to report topline results from the interim analysis in the 1H of 2023.
- Price Action: CYTH shares are up 5.10% at $10.72 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Niemann-Pick disease type CBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General