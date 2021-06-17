Immunoprecise Share Are Trading Higher On Encouraging Preclinical Data Of COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail
- Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) has announced additional results from its in vivo hamster challenge efficacy study of TATX-03a PolyTope Therapy, a four monoclonal antibody cocktail for COVID-19.
- Data showed reduced bronchitis and tracheitis inflammation severity in animal models compared to study control animals.
- In addition, only mild inflammation of the trachea was observed in animals treated with TATX-03a post-challenge.
- The Company concurrently announced optimization results of TATX-03 cocktail components designed to improve clinical suitability.
- The optimization focused on removing sites in the antigen-binding fragment that might not be fully processed during clinical development, potentially reducing clinical manufacturing yields.
- The Company continues to plan for IND submission of TATX-03 to pursue human clinical studies evaluating the potential of the cocktail to protect or treat COVID-19 patients.
- Immunoprecise is conducting a webinar today at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Price Action: IPA shares are up 3.54% at $7.47 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
