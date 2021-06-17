 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer's Xeljanz Cuts Incidence Of Death, Respiratory Failure In COVID-19 Patients, Brazilian Study Shows

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:
Pfizer's Xeljanz Cuts Incidence Of Death, Respiratory Failure In COVID-19 Patients, Brazilian Study Shows
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) said that its oral rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz (tofacitinib) reduced death or respiratory failure in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia in Brazil, meeting the study’s primary goal.
  • Results of the study, which tested the drug in 289 hospitalized adult patients with respiratory illness due to the infection, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
  • Incidence of death or respiratory failure was 18.1% for patients treated with the drug compared to 29% for placebo.
  • Death from any cause through day 28 occurred in 2.8% of patients in the tofacitinib group and 5.5% in the placebo group.
  • Serious adverse events occurred in 20 patients treated with the drug compared to 17 patients on placebo.
  • The incidence of severe infection was 3.5% in the tofacitinib group and 4.2% in the placebo group.
  • Xeljanz belongs to a class of drugs called JAK inhibitors and is approved in four indications.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.05% at $39.28 during the premarket trading session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

Tesla-Backed CureVac Plunges On Underwhelming COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Data
Oracle Beats Wall Street Consensus But Stock Stumbles As Adobe Earnings Awaited
Novavax Vs. Pfizer Vs. Moderna: How COVID-19 Vaccines Stack Up
Cocrystal Pharma's Preclinical Protease Inhibitor Effective Against Original, Two Variant COVID-19 Strains
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Takeda, Blueprint Medicines, Orphazyme, Eton On The Radar Ahead Of FDA Decisions, IPOs
'Fast Money' Picks For June 14
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine rheumatoid arthritisBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com