Why Are Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) Shares Surging Today?

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 6:49am   Comments
Why Are Cellect Biotechnology APOP Shares Surging Today?
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ: APOPhas filed a registration statement with the SEC in connection with its proposed strategic merger with privately-held Quoin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • See the SEC registration document here.
  • In March, the companies entered into a reverse merger agreement.
  • Quoin is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2021.
  • The Company believes the progress of Quoin’s clinical programs and the secured investments of $25.5 million will benefit and maximize Cellect shareholders.
  • After the deal completion, Cellect will be renamed Quoin Pharmaceuticals and will start trading under the ticker QNRX on NASDAQ.
  • Price Action: APOP shares are up 34.6% at $4.40 during the premarket trading session on the last check Thursday.

