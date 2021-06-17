Midatech Pharma Stock Jumps After Breakthrough Data On Encapsulation Of Biologic Using Q-Sphera
- Midatech Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: MTP) has announced a breakthrough in vitro data utilizing Q-Sphera technology and progress across multiple other programs.
- The technology showed potential to formulate proteins into long-acting injectable products.
- Q-Sphera can encapsulate drugs in polymer-based bioresorbable microspheres, which may be injected to form depots in the body that release drugs over predictable, sustained periods from one week to several months.
- Pipeline Update:
- Monoclonal antibody (mAb) formulation: The Company is working on an exemplar mAb and has demonstrated encapsulation of the mAb, preservation of functional integrity, and antigen-binding in vitro.
- MTX214 and MTX216: The Company has manufactured and delivered proof of concept formulations to the collaboration partner. Dosing for in vivo studies will start in the next few weeks.
- MTD211: MTP has developed a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole.
- In in vivo studies, MTD211 was well tolerated and demonstrated that a single dose could deliver therapeutic blood levels of brexpiprazole over three months.
- Marketed under the brand name Rexulti, brexpiprazole is indicated to treat schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder and is available as an immediate release oral tablet.
- MTX110: Formulated panobinostat administered through convection-enhanced delivery, is in clinical development for intractable brain cancers including Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) and Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM).
- Phase 2 study in DIPG will start later this year.
- Midatech Pharma's strategy is to develop each program to proof-of-concept before seeking licensing partners for later-stage development and commercialization.
- The Company will be hosting a webinar at 9.00 am EST today.
- Price Action: MTP shares are up 74% at $3.55 during the premarket trading session on the last check Thursday.
