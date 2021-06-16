 Skip to main content

Why Shares Of Applied UV Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 1:42pm   Comments
Applied UV (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares are trading higher after the company announced laboratory results confirming the SteriLumen Lumicide Ribbon kills SARS-CoV-2.

SteriLumen Lumicide Ribbon is Applied UV's proprietary connected UVC disinfection platform for surface disinfection.

The results demonstrated that the SteriLumen Lumicide Ribbon achieved viral inactivation of greater than 99.908% at the 5-minute exposure time and greater than 99.978% at the 20-minute exposure time on stainless steel, at a distance of 2-inches.

Applied UV Inc is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. 

At the time of publication, shares of Applied UV were trading 11.7% higher at $10.09. The stock has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $35.78. 

 

