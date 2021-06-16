PureTech Adds Inflammatory Disease Candidates To Pipeline With Alivio Buyout
- Four years after launching Alivio Therapeutics, PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ: PRTC) is bringing the hydrogel player back into the fold by acquiring the remaining 22% stake of the company.
- Through the deal, PureTech will add Alivio’s programs for inflammatory diseases to its pipeline, including LYT-500, an oral treatment for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
- The technology is based on a hydrogel material designed to stick to inflamed tissue but not to healthy tissue.
- It delivers drugs depending on the degree of inflammation. LYT-500 combines the cytokine interleukin-22 and an anti-inflammatory drug to tackle two significant causes of IBD - the disruption of the gut’s mucosal barrier and inflammation.
- Through the deal, PureTech will also pick up LYT-503/IMB-150 for interstitial cystitis, also called bladder pain syndrome, which Alivio was developing with Imbrium Therapeutics.
- Price Action: PRTC shares are trading at $49 during the market trading session on the last check Wednesday.
