PureTech Adds Inflammatory Disease Candidates To Pipeline With Alivio Buyout

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 1:54pm   Comments
  • Four years after launching Alivio TherapeuticsPureTech Health plc (NASDAQ: PRTC) is bringing the hydrogel player back into the fold by acquiring the remaining 22% stake of the company.
  • Through the deal, PureTech will add Alivio’s programs for inflammatory diseases to its pipeline, including LYT-500, an oral treatment for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
  • The technology is based on a hydrogel material designed to stick to inflamed tissue but not to healthy tissue.
  • It delivers drugs depending on the degree of inflammation. LYT-500 combines the cytokine interleukin-22 and an anti-inflammatory drug to tackle two significant causes of IBD - the disruption of the gut’s mucosal barrier and inflammation.
  • Through the deal, PureTech will also pick up LYT-503/IMB-150 for interstitial cystitis, also called bladder pain syndrome, which Alivio was developing with Imbrium Therapeutics.
  • Price Action: PRTC shares are trading at $49 during the market trading session on the last check Wednesday.

