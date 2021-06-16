Why Kindred Biosciences, Aprea, Catabasis And Inhibikase Are Moving Today

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) and Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) are among the biggest biopharma movers on Wednesday.

Kindred Flies On Buyout: Kindred announced an agreement to be bought by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) for $9.25 per share, or approximately $440 million. The per-share value represents a premium of roughly 46% to Kindred's closing price Tuesday.

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharma developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets.

Kindred shares were jumping 44.87% to $9.19 and Elanco was up 2.53% to $35.69.

Aprea Soars On Positive Phase 1/2 Data For Combo Therapy Study In AML With Specific Mutation: Aprea said a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating eprenetapopt with AbbVie, Inc.'s (NYSE: ABBV) venetoclax and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (NYSE: BMY) azacitidine in patients with TP53 mutant acute myeloid leukemia has met the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of complete remission rate.

In 30 evaluable patients, the CR rate was 37% and the composite response rate of CR plus CR with incomplete hematologic recovery was 53%, the company said.

"We are pleased with these results from the combination of eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine in this very difficult-to-treat TP53 mutant AML population, a patient group with significant unmet medical need," said Eyal Attar, chief medical officer of Aprea.

Boston, Massachusetts-based Aprea is a biopharma developing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53.

Aprea shares were advancing 37.73% to $6.68.

Catabasis Moves On Disclosure Institutional Stake: Catabasis disclosed in a filing that healthcare-focused hedge fund RA Capital Management, L.P. owns 5.75 million shares in the company, giving it a 7.5% stake.

Catabasis' lead program, QLS-215 is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of Hereditary Angioedema.

The shares were rallying 14.95% to $2.3450.

Inhibikase Wilts On Pricing Common Stock Offering at Discount: Inhibikase priced an underwritten public offering of 15 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $45 million.

The pricing is at a 25.6% discount from the $4.03 at which the shares closed Tuesday's session.

Inhibikase is a clinical-stage pharma company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders.

Shares were sliding 24.66% to $3.04.