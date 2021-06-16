 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novo Nordisk, Lumen Bioscience Collaborate For Oral Biologics For Cardiometabolic Diseases

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Share:
Novo Nordisk, Lumen Bioscience Collaborate For Oral Biologics For Cardiometabolic Diseases
  • Privately-held Lumen Bioscience has entered into a research collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) to evaluate the use of Lumen's spirulina-based drug development and manufacturing platform in Novo Nordisk's R&D activities within obesity and other metabolic disorders.
  • The initial stages of the research collaboration will take place over approximately one year.
  • Lumen and Novo Nordisk will jointly develop and evaluate the bioactivity of metabolically relevant molecules produced and delivered using spirulina.
  • Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Price Action: NVO shares are down 0.20% at $84.40 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vertex Shelves Mid-Stage Study, Precigen & Novan Jump On Data, Hematology Conference, Janux Debuts
The Daily Biotech Pulse: US To Procure 500M Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Doses For Donation, Verona Out-Licenses COPD Drug, Nautilus Lists Through SPAC Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lyra Gains On Positive Regulatory Outcome, FDA Nod For Pfizer's Prevnar Vaccine, Merck Inks COVID-19 Treatment Supply Deal With US
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Biogen, Alexion And Vertex FDA Decisions, Multiple Conference Presentations On The Deck
Novo Nordisk's Semaglutide Gets FDA Approval to Tackle Obesity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com