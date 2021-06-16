Novo Nordisk, Lumen Bioscience Collaborate For Oral Biologics For Cardiometabolic Diseases
- Privately-held Lumen Bioscience has entered into a research collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) to evaluate the use of Lumen's spirulina-based drug development and manufacturing platform in Novo Nordisk's R&D activities within obesity and other metabolic disorders.
- The initial stages of the research collaboration will take place over approximately one year.
- Lumen and Novo Nordisk will jointly develop and evaluate the bioactivity of metabolically relevant molecules produced and delivered using spirulina.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
