BriaCell Extends Personalized Breast Cancer Immunotherapy To Prostate & Lung Cancer And Melanoma
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) has advanced its targeted oncology therapeutics into several novel immunotherapy cell lines, including - Bria-Pros for prostate cancer, Bria-Mel for melanoma, and Bria-Lung for lung cancer.
- The company anticipates commencing clinical trials for these novel therapies in 2022.
- Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, remains on track to commence patient dosing in 2021.
- Price Action: BCTX shares are up 11.1% at $6.70 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
