BriaCell Extends Personalized Breast Cancer Immunotherapy To Prostate & Lung Cancer And Melanoma

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 9:28am   Comments
BriaCell Extends Personalized Breast Cancer Immunotherapy To Prostate & Lung Cancer And Melanoma
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTXhas advanced its targeted oncology therapeutics into several novel immunotherapy cell lines, including - Bria-Pros for prostate cancer, Bria-Mel for melanoma, and Bria-Lung for lung cancer.
  • The company anticipates commencing clinical trials for these novel therapies in 2022.
  • Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, remains on track to commence patient dosing in 2021.
  • Price Action: BCTX shares are up 11.1% at $6.70 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

