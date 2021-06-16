Atea Pharma Secures AT-527-Related Milestone Payment Of $50M From Roche
- Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) has achieved a development milestone associated with AT-527 and expects to receive a related payment under its license agreement with Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) of $50 million.
- Under the license agreement, Roche and Atea are jointly developing AT-527 for the treatment of COVID-19.
- Atea retains rights to commercialize AT-527 in the U.S., and Roche has the exclusive right to commercialize AT-527 outside of the U.S.
- AT-527 is an orally administered, direct-acting antiviral developmental agent in Phase 3 development to treat COVID-19.
- In April, the first patient was dosed in the Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial evaluating AT-527 in mild or moderate COVID-19 patients in an outpatient setting.
- Price Action: AVIR shares closed at $23.85 on Tuesday.
