 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Atea Pharma Secures AT-527-Related Milestone Payment Of $50M From Roche

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 9:26am   Comments
Share:
Atea Pharma Secures AT-527-Related Milestone Payment Of $50M From Roche
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIRhas achieved a development milestone associated with AT-527 and expects to receive a related payment under its license agreement with Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) of $50 million.
  • Under the license agreement, Roche and Atea are jointly developing AT-527 for the treatment of COVID-19.
  • Atea retains rights to commercialize AT-527 in the U.S., and Roche has the exclusive right to commercialize AT-527 outside of the U.S.
  • AT-527 is an orally administered, direct-acting antiviral developmental agent in Phase 3 development to treat COVID-19.
  • In April, the first patient was dosed in the Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial evaluating AT-527 in mild or moderate COVID-19 patients in an outpatient setting.
  • Price Action: AVIR shares closed at $23.85 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca, Biogen Face Clinical Trial Disappointments, Novavax Studies Coronavirus-Flu Combo Vaccine, Decision Day For Takeda
JNJ's Imbruvica, AbbVie's Venclexta Combo Achieves Progression-Free Survival Of 78.4% Versus Gazyva-Chemo Cocktail In Leukemia Patients
AbbVie-Roche's Venclexta Shows Progression-Free Survival Of 74% In CLL Patients After Three Years Treatment
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vertex Shelves Mid-Stage Study, Precigen & Novan Jump On Data, Hematology Conference, Janux Debuts
With Aduhelm Approval Behind Biogen, 5 Catalysts For Investors To Watch
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa, PDS Biotech Report Positive Data, Ironwood CFO To Depart, Decision Day For Vertex
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com