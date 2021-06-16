 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MacroGenics, Zai Lab Ink Over $1.4B Immuno-Oncology Development Deal

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Share:
MacroGenics, Zai Lab Ink Over $1.4B Immuno-Oncology Development Deal
  • MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) have entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement involving up to four immuno-oncology molecules.
  • The first collaboration program covers a lead research molecule that incorporates MacroGenics' DART platform and binds CD3 and an undisclosed target expressed in multiple solid tumors.
  • The second collaboration program will cover a target to be designated by MacroGenics.
  • Zai receives commercial rights in Greater China, Japan, and Korea and MacroGenics receives commercial rights in all other territories for both molecules.
  • Zai Lab receives an option upon reaching a predefined clinical milestone for the lead molecule to convert the regional arrangement into a global 50/50 profit share.
  • Zai Lab will also get exclusive, global licenses for two additional molecules.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, MacroGenics will receive an initial payment of $55 million, including an upfront payment of $25 million and an equity investment of $30 million at $31.30/share.
  • In addition, MacroGenics is eligible to receive up to $1.4 billion in potential milestone payments for the four programs.
  • If products from the collaboration are commercialized, MacroGenics would also receive royalties on annual net sales in Zai Lab's territories.
  • Price Action: MGNX shares are up by 7.37% at $22 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday, while ZLAB closed at $166.1 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGNX + ZLAB)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com