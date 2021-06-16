MacroGenics, Zai Lab Ink Over $1.4B Immuno-Oncology Development Deal
- MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) have entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement involving up to four immuno-oncology molecules.
- The first collaboration program covers a lead research molecule that incorporates MacroGenics' DART platform and binds CD3 and an undisclosed target expressed in multiple solid tumors.
- The second collaboration program will cover a target to be designated by MacroGenics.
- Zai receives commercial rights in Greater China, Japan, and Korea and MacroGenics receives commercial rights in all other territories for both molecules.
- Zai Lab receives an option upon reaching a predefined clinical milestone for the lead molecule to convert the regional arrangement into a global 50/50 profit share.
- Zai Lab will also get exclusive, global licenses for two additional molecules.
- Under the terms of the agreement, MacroGenics will receive an initial payment of $55 million, including an upfront payment of $25 million and an equity investment of $30 million at $31.30/share.
- In addition, MacroGenics is eligible to receive up to $1.4 billion in potential milestone payments for the four programs.
- If products from the collaboration are commercialized, MacroGenics would also receive royalties on annual net sales in Zai Lab's territories.
- Price Action: MGNX shares are up by 7.37% at $22 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday, while ZLAB closed at $166.1 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Contracts Small Cap General