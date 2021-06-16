RAPT Therapeutics Raises $125M Via Equity At 6% Discount
- RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3.8 million shares at $33/share.
- The price represents a 6% discount from last the close price of $35.19 on Tuesday.
- Gross proceeds of approximately $125 million will be used to fund the R&D of FLX475, RPT193, and other potential future drug candidates, general & administrative expenses, and capital expenditures.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 568k shares.
- The offering will close by June 18.
- Recently, the company announced positive data from Phase 1b trial of RPT193 in atopic dermatitis, demonstrating a 36.3% improvement from baseline in the Eczema disease severity score, compared to 17.0% in the placebo group.
- RAPT plans to initiate a dose-ranging Phase 2b study in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and a Phase 2a study in asthma with RPT193.
- See the Offer Prospectus here.
- Price Action: RAPT shares are down 2.67% at $34.25 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
