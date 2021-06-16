Spero Therapeutics Kick Starts Two SPR206 Trials For Bronchoalveolar Lavage, Renal Impairment
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) initiated two Phase 1 trials of SPR206, including bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) trial assessing the penetration of SPR206 into the pulmonary compartment and a renal impairment trial.
- The Phase 1 BAL trial will enroll 30 healthy volunteers into five cohorts. Subjects will receive three 100 mg doses of SPR206 infused every eight hours over one day.
- The study's objectives are to evaluate the intrapulmonary PK, including epithelial lining fluid (ELF) and alveolar macrophage (AM) concentrations of SPR206 compared to plasma concentrations.
- The trial initiation has triggered the first of two milestone payments related to the study from Spero's development partner, Everest Medicines.
- The Phase 1 renal impairment trial will enroll 40 subjects into five cohorts.
- Subjects will receive a single 100 mg infusion of SPR206.
- The study's objectives are to evaluate the PK of SPR206 in healthy subjects and those with various degrees of renal insufficiency, including end-stage renal disease.
- Results from the clinical trials are expected by early 2022.
- The U.S. Department of Defense is providing financial support for both trials.
- SPR206 is an IV-administered next-generation polymyxin candidate designed to act directly on Gram-negative bacterial infections.
- Price Action: SPRO shares closed at $15.24 on Tuesday.
