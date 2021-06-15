 Skip to main content

Ocugen Stock Jumps After Recruiting Jubilant HollisterStier As Manufacturing Partner For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Ocugen Stock Jumps After Recruiting Jubilant HollisterStier As Manufacturing Partner For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
  • Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGNhas selected Jubilant HollisterStier of Spokane, Washington as its manufacturing partner for COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin for the U.S. and Canadian markets.
  • "Securing US-based manufacturing capability is a critical step as we prepare to submit our regulatory submissions to the FDA and Health Canada," said J.P. Gabriel, Ocugen's Senior Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain.
  • Covaxin, India's COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech, is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.
  • In May, the vaccine demonstrated potential effectiveness against the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.128.2.
  • Ocugen submitted a "Master File" to the FDA before seeking an emergency use authorization in the U.S.
  • Price Action: OCGN shares are up 7.34% at $6.57 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

