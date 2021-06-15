VBL Therapeutics Shares Drop As Pending Clearance Of New Batches Cancer Gene Therapy Hit Recruitment In Ovarian Cancer Trial
- The FDA notified VBL Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) that clearance of new VB-111 batches for use in the U.S. is currently pending, as review by the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) group is still ongoing.
- VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) gene therapy for ovarian cancer.
- Until new batches are cleared, the Company anticipates a temporary shortage of study drug supply for the U.S., and patient recruitment will be temporarily paused in OVAL Phase 3 study.
- To date, the study has enrolled approximately 75% of the planned 400-patients.
- VBL recently amended the primary endpoint of OVAL based on feedback from the FDA.
- OVAL now includes a second, separate primary endpoint, progression-free survival, and the original primary endpoint of the trial, overall survival.
- Successfully meeting either primary endpoint is expected to be sufficient to support BLA submission.
- Price Action: VBLT shares are down 15.7% at $2.25 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
