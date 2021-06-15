Jounce Therapeutics Stock Is Trading After $25M In Milestone Payment From Gilead
- The FDA has signed off Jounce Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: JNCE) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for JTX-1811, triggering a milestone payment of $25 million from Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD).
- JTX-1811, referred to as GS-1811 in Gilead's pipeline, is a monoclonal antibody to deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory cells selectively.
- Under the terms of the September 2020 agreement, Gilead invested $35 million in Jounce's common stock and made an $85.0 million upfront payment to Jounce.
- Price Action: JNCE shares are up 5.7% at $7.39 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
