 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Axsome Therapeutics Targets Submission Of US Application For Fibromyalgia Candidate By 2022

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 9:34am   Comments
Share:
Axsome Therapeutics Targets Submission Of US Application For Fibromyalgia Candidate By 2022
  • After a pre-NDA meeting with FDA, Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) has announced its plan to submit a marketing application seeking approval for AXS-14 to manage fibromyalgia.
  • The submission is currently anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2022, pending completion of manufacturing and other activities related to the product candidate.
  • AXS-14 has completed two positive placebo-controlled trials, a Phase 3 and a Phase 2 trial, which will be included in the submission.
  • Fibromyalgia is a chronic debilitating disorder characterized by widespread pain, fatigue, disturbed sleep, depression, and cognitive impairment.
  • Approximately 5 million Americans are estimated to suffer from fibromyalgia, with treatment options limited with only three pharmacologic treatments currently approved by the FDA.
  • Price Action: AXSM shares are up 2.6% at $69.28 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXSM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Voyager Therapeutics, uniQure, Axsome, Reviva Pharma and Crispr Are Moving Today
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Thinking About Buying Stock In Immunome, Axsome Or Etsy?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs fibromyalgiaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com