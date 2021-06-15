CRISPR Therapeutics, Capsida Collaborate To Develop Gene-Edited Therapies For Neurological Diseases
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has signed a deal with Capsida Biotherapeutics, a gene therapy player specializing in AAV engineering, to carve out a delivery mechanism for the company’s gene-editing technology in familial amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and rare neurodegenerative disorder Friedreich’s ataxia.
- As part of the agreement, Capsida will pick up R&D responsibilities for the ALS program and chip away at capsid design for both programs. Meanwhile, CRISPR will manage R&D for the FA program and develop gene-editing candidates for both.
- Both companies will hold options to co-development and -commercialization rights for the program which the partner company leads.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- If one of the partners opts, the two firms would share R&D and commercialization costs and profits on that program.
- Capsida, with its experience in AAV production, will handle clinical and commercial manufacturing, if it reaches that point.
