CRISPR Therapeutics, Capsida Collaborate To Develop Gene-Edited Therapies For Neurological Diseases

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 8:06am   Comments
  • CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSPhas signed a deal with Capsida Biotherapeutics, a gene therapy player specializing in AAV engineering, to carve out a delivery mechanism for the company’s gene-editing technology in familial amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and rare neurodegenerative disorder Friedreich’s ataxia.
  • As part of the agreement, Capsida will pick up R&D responsibilities for the ALS program and chip away at capsid design for both programs. Meanwhile, CRISPR will manage R&D for the FA program and develop gene-editing candidates for both.
  • Both companies will hold options to co-development and -commercialization rights for the program which the partner company leads.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • If one of the partners opts, the two firms would share R&D and commercialization costs and profits on that program.
  • Capsida, with its experience in AAV production, will handle clinical and commercial manufacturing, if it reaches that point.
  • Price Action: CRSP shares are trading up 0.57% at $129.50 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

