Ampio Stock Jumps On Enrollment Expansion Of Mid-Stage COVID-19 Trial To India With Inhaled Ampion
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) has received regulatory approval to expand enrollment of its AP-019 Phase 2 study to India, assessing inhaled Ampion to treat those suffering from respiratory distress due to COVID-19.
- The company said that amid political unrest in Israel and the surrounding region combined with the reduction in COVID cases, it would discontinue the AP-019 study in Israel and instead reallocate the resources to India and other potential select territories outside the U.S., depending on the ongoing magnitude of COVID-19 cases.
- In April, the company reported the earlier Phase 1 study results that showed that Ampion reduced all-cause mortality in COVID-19 respiratory distress by 78% over the Standard of Care (SOC) for COVID-19 respiratory distress.
- Specifically, mortality in the SOC group was 24%, while in the group treated with Ampion, mortality was only 5%.
- Price Action: AMPE shares are up 16.7% at $2.10 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
