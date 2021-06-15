 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fusion Pharma's Stock Moves Higher As Radiopharmaceutical Candidate Shows Early Promising Action In Solid Tumor Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Share:
Fusion Pharma's Stock Moves Higher As Radiopharmaceutical Candidate Shows Early Promising Action In Solid Tumor Study
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSNhas announced preliminary Phase 1 data from the single-dose portion of the study evaluating FPI-1434 in patients with IGF-1R expressing solid tumors.
  • Data were shared at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Virtual Annual Meeting.
  • Results from the first three patient cohorts (n=12) demonstrated a favorable safety profile for FPI-1434.
  • No drug-related serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicity were reported in administered activity up to 40 kBq/kg body weight, and dosimetric results were within normal organ radiation tolerability limits. The single dose-escalation portion of the study has concluded while enrollment into the multi-dosing cohorts is ongoing.
  • Separately, Fusion presented preclinical data demonstrating synergistic efficacy against olaparib-resistant colorectal and radioresistant lung cancer xenografts when combining FPI-1434 with AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) - Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Lynparza (olaparib).
  • Combining the two therapeutics resulted in anti-tumor efficacy against colorectal and non-small cell lung cancer tumor models.
  • The strongest combination effect was observed at the lowest single-agent doses.
  • Fusion also presented preclinical data showing that treatment with FPI-1434 combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors resulted in complete tumor eradication.
  • FPI-1434 is a radioimmunoconjugate designed to target and deliver alpha emitting medical isotopes to cancer cells expressing IGF-1R, a receptor that is overexpressed on many tumor types.
  • Price Action: FUSN shares are up 8.33% at $8.84 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FUSN)

22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Iovance To Delay Regulatory Filing For Cancer Therapy, Departures At Passage Bio, Positive Readout For Silence Therapeutics
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Spero Secures NIAID Funding, GlaxoSmithKline Releases COVID-19 Data, BioNTech Gets New CFO
Fusion Pharma Shares Move Higher After Trial Collab With Merck For IGF-1R-Expressing Cancer Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com