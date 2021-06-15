Daiichi Sankyo To Stop Testing Inhaled Nafamostat In COVID-19 Patients In Japan
- Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (OTC: DSNKY) said it was halting the development of an existing drug for the treatment of COVID-19 without citing a reason.
- However, the Nikkei newspaper reported that there were safety concerns.
- In March, the company started a Phase 1 trial in Japan of an inhaled form of nafamostat mesylate with COVID-19 patients.
- Nafamostat is used in the treatment of pancreatitis and has antiviral properties.
- Price Action: DSNKY closed at $23.76 on Monday.
Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19 COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General