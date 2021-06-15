 Skip to main content

Daiichi Sankyo To Stop Testing Inhaled Nafamostat In COVID-19 Patients In Japan

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 6:07am   Comments
Daiichi Sankyo To Stop Testing Inhaled Nafamostat In COVID-19 Patients In Japan
  • Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (OTC: DSNKY) said it was halting the development of an existing drug for the treatment of COVID-19 without citing a reason.
  • However, the Nikkei newspaper reported that there were safety concerns.
  • In March, the company started a Phase 1 trial in Japan of an inhaled form of nafamostat mesylate with COVID-19 patients.
  • Nafamostat is used in the treatment of pancreatitis and has antiviral properties.
  • Price Action: DSNKY closed at $23.76 on Monday.

