 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Epizyme's Multiple Myeloma Drug Candidate Inhibits Tumors In Animal Models

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
Epizyme's Multiple Myeloma Drug Candidate Inhibits Tumors In Animal Models
  • Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) has reported positive data from mouse studies for potential first-in-class therapy, EPZ-719, that targets the enzyme SETD2.
  • The chromosomal abnormality is responsible for about 15% to 20% of multiple myeloma cases and is associated with poor patient prognosis.
  • Data were presented at the European Hematology Association virtual congress.
  • Epizyme tested EPZ-719 in mice bearing myeloma tumors with the mutation. The drug safely induced strong tumor growth inhibition of up to 95%.
  • Tumor regressions were observed in mice that got the drug at the top three doses tested.
  • The investigators also reported anti-tumor effects in two mouse models of myeloma without the mutation. The drug produced maximum tumor growth inhibition of 79% in one type and 92% in the other at a high dose.
  • Price Action: EPZM shares are up 2.99% at $8.79 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EPZM)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Front And Center, FDA Decisions Due For Scynexis, Liminal And Alkermes
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; ChemoCentryx Shares Drop
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Pro-Dex Rises After Q3 Results; Orphazyme Shares Slide
56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs multiple myelomaBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com