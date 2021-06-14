Epizyme's Multiple Myeloma Drug Candidate Inhibits Tumors In Animal Models
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) has reported positive data from mouse studies for potential first-in-class therapy, EPZ-719, that targets the enzyme SETD2.
- The chromosomal abnormality is responsible for about 15% to 20% of multiple myeloma cases and is associated with poor patient prognosis.
- Data were presented at the European Hematology Association virtual congress.
- Epizyme tested EPZ-719 in mice bearing myeloma tumors with the mutation. The drug safely induced strong tumor growth inhibition of up to 95%.
- Tumor regressions were observed in mice that got the drug at the top three doses tested.
- The investigators also reported anti-tumor effects in two mouse models of myeloma without the mutation. The drug produced maximum tumor growth inhibition of 79% in one type and 92% in the other at a high dose.
