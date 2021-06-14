 Skip to main content

EyeGate Pharma Stock Jumps On Initiation Of Proof Of Concept Trial With DHODH Inhibitor In Ophthalmology Indications

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 9:31am   Comments
  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYEGhas dosed the patient in Phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluating its lead product candidate, PP-001, in patients with ocular surface inflammation due to ocular surface diseases including dry eyes.
  • Topline results are expected by the end of 2021.
  • PP-001, an immune-modulating molecule, is an inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) and is first-in-class for ophthalmology indications, the company said.
  • The randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of PP-001.
  • A total of 21 patients will receive 0.15% of PP-001 or placebo for 12 days.
  • The outcome of this study will guide the U.S. clinical development program for dry eye disease following the filing of the IND, which is expected in Q4 2021.
  • Price Action: EYEG shares up 7.35% at $4.82 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

