Why Is Enochian BioSciences (ENOB) Stock Surging Today?
- The FDA has accepted Enochian BioSciences Inc's (NASDAQ: ENOB) pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) request for a potential functional cure or treatment of HIV.
- Written comments are expected this Fall.
- The request was based on the results of a 54-year old man living with HIV who had failed to suppress the virus with antiviral therapy.
- The patient subsequently achieved viral control for 255 days with an innovative treatment of Natural Killer (NK) and Gamma Delta T-cells (GDT) collected from another person. During the entire period, no antiviral drugs were given.
- It is believed that the GDT cells, a small subset of immune cells that can be infected with HIV, could be a critical factor in controlling the virus.
- The company holds the exclusive license for the proprietary technology.
- The Pre-IND submission requested that this strategy be extended to persons with HIV who have successfully suppressed the virus with antiviral treatment.
- The findings were presented during the Conference of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy.
- Price Action: ENOB shares are up 139% at $10.54 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
