 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson Building Case With New Patient Survival Data For Darzalex In Multiple Myeloma

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson Building Case With New Patient Survival Data For Darzalex In Multiple Myeloma
  • Janssen Pharmaceutical, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), announced overall survival (OS) results from the Phase 3 MAIA study evaluating the Darzalex combo in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.
  • After nearly five years of follow-up, median progression-free survival was not reached, and a significant overall survival benefit was observed.
  • Adding Darzalex (daratumumab) to Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s (NYSE: BMY) Revlimid (lenalidomide) and steroid dexamethasone (Rd) could slash the risk of death by 32% in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients ineligible to receive stem cell transplants.
  • Data were reported at the European Hematology Association’s virtual congress.
  • The entire set of results “strongly support” the Darzalex-Rd combo as a new standard of care for newly diagnosed, transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma patients, Thierry Facon, M.D., an investigator of the MAIA trial, said in a statement.
  • Highlights from longer-term follow-up analysis:
    • The overall survival rate of 66% with Darzalex-Rd (D-Rd) vs. 53% with Rd.
    • The progression-free survival rate of 53% with D-Rd vs. 29% with Rd.
    • Median time to subsequent treatment was not reached with D-Rd vs. 42.4 months with Rd.
    • The updated overall response rate of 93% with D-Rd vs. 82% with Rd.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares closed at $164.96 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + JNJ)

JNJ's Imbruvica, AbbVie's Venclexta Combo Achieves Progression-Free Survival Of 78.4% Versus Gazyva-Chemo Cocktail In Leukemia Patients
FDA Authorizes 10M JNJ COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Asks To Discard 60M From Emergent Plant: NYT
8 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
BeiGene Touts Initial Brukinsa Efficacy, Safety Profile For Leukemia, Compared To Imbruvica
The Daily Biotech Pulse: US To Procure 500M Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Doses For Donation, Verona Out-Licenses COPD Drug, Nautilus Lists Through SPAC Deal
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Roblox And Johnson & Johnson
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs multiple myelomaBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com