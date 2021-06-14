JNJ's Imbruvica, AbbVie's Venclexta Combo Achieves Progression-Free Survival Of 78.4% Versus Gazyva-Chemo Cocktail In Leukemia Patients
- A combination of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Imbruvica and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) - Roche Holding AG’s (OTC: RHHBY) Venclexta/Venclyxto (venetoclax) slashed the risk of cancer progression or death by 78.4% compared with a cocktail of Roche’s Gazyva and the chemotherapy chlorambucil in previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) patients.
- The phase 3 GLOW trial data were shared at the European Hematology Association (EHA) annual meeting.
- In the preliminary analysis of the GLOW trial, at three months after treatment ended, 51.9% of the Imbruvica-Venclexta combo patients had undetectable measurable residual disease (uMRD), stringent marker reflecting no signs of cancer in bone marrow, versus 17.1% for the control group.
- The rates for peripheral blood were 54.7% and 39% for the two groups, respectively.
- From the three-month point onward, 84.5% of uMRD patients maintained that deep remission in the blood to the 12-month assessment.
- The complete response rate was also significantly higher with Imbruvica-Venclexta combo vs. Gazyva and chlorambucil (38.7% vs. 11.4%).
- The overall response rate was not significantly different between both arms. Time to subsequent therapy was longer for the Imbruvica-Venclexta combo.
