 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sanofi's Sutimlimab Hits Endpoint Goal In Rare Anemia Study After FDA Rejection

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
Share:
Sanofi's Sutimlimab Hits Endpoint Goal In Rare Anemia Study After FDA Rejection
  • Sanofi SA’s (NASDAQ: SNYsutimlimab nailed all three of its primary endpoints in its Phase 3 CADENZA study for patients with cold agglutinin disease. This rare disorder can cause severe anemia without a recent history of blood transfusion.
  • Topline results will be presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Congress.
  • The results of the 42-subject study showed that sutimlimab was able to reduce the destruction of red blood cells (haemolysis) seen in patients with CAD within one week of starting treatment.
  • The drug aced all its endpoint marks, including an improvement in hemoglobin over 1.5 g/dL from baseline at weeks 23, 25, and 26; avoiding transfusions between weeks five and 26; and avoiding starting new CAD-related therapies between weeks five and 26.
  • That was achieved in 73% of patients, compared to 15% of the placebo group.
  • Sutimlimab also hit its secondary endpoints, which included improvement from baseline in hemoglobin, bilirubin, lactate dehydrogenase levels, and quality of life.
  • The FDA had turned down Sanofi’s initial attempt to secure marketing approval for sutimlimab last November, based on the earlier phase 3 CARDINAL trial results in 24 patients, stemming from deficiencies identified at a third-party manufacturer of the drug.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 0.30% at $53.62 during the market trading session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNY)

Elevation Oncology Files for $100M IPO
Sanofi Inks Partnership for Late-Stage Trial of Amcenestrant as Add-On Breast Cancer Therapy
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis Among Early Presenters At ASCO, Sanofi Strikes Breast Cancer Study Pact
Diversifying to Conquer: Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Partnering Expansion Driving Progress in Cancer Immunotherapy and Rare Disease Therapeutics
P/E Ratio Insights for Sanofi
Sanofi Stops Venglustat Development In Rare Genetic Kidney Disorder
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Anemia Briefs Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com