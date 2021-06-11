 Skip to main content

Forma Therapeutics Stock Drops After Disappointing EHA Presentation For Etavopivat In Sickle Cell Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 2:13pm   Comments
  • Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FMTXannounced new data from its ongoing Phase 1 trial of etavopivat (FT-4202) in sickle cell disease.
  • Data were presented at the Annual European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress.
  • The presentation included initial data from the open-label extension (OLE) cohort showing etavopivat improved and sustained hematologic and hemolytic parameters.
  • The company also presented unblinded results from the two multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohorts, which demonstrated once-daily dosing of 300 mg or 600 mg etavopivat for 14 days improved sickle red blood cell functional health measures with effects persisting in some patients even after treatment discontinuation.
  • Improvement in red blood cell functional health markers was observed, including data on measures of cell membrane integrity and systemic biomarkers of inflammation and coagulation.
  • Price Action: FMTX shares are down 18.8% at $22.77 during the market session on the last check Friday.

