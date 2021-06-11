Protagonist Stock Moves Higher As Rusfertide Shows Durability Of Effect, Symptom Improvements In Blood Cancer Trial
- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) has announced updated results from the ongoing Phase 2 study of rusfertide for polycythemia vera (PV), a type of blood cancer.
- Data were presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
- Rusfertide demonstrated long-term control of hematocrit (proportion of red blood cells in the blood) and durability of effect based on patients treated up to 18 months.
- The treatment led to a reversal of iron deficiency as evidenced by increasing serum ferritin, mean corpuscular volume, and mean corpuscular hemoglobin values.
- Rusfertide demonstrated similar efficacy in all patients, independent of risk group or prior and concurrent therapy.
- Benefits were observed in patient-reported outcomes, attributed mainly to fatigue, concentration, consistent with an improvement in iron deficiency.
- The current data indicate that rusfertide is well tolerated. The most common adverse events observed were transient injection site reactions.
- The company will start the Phase 3 trial of rusfertide in early 2022.
- Price Action: PTGX shares are up 17% at $39.59 during the market session on the last check Friday.
