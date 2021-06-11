 Skip to main content

Protagonist Stock Moves Higher As Rusfertide Shows Durability Of Effect, Symptom Improvements In Blood Cancer Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 2:09pm   Comments
  • Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGXhas announced updated results from the ongoing Phase 2 study of rusfertide for polycythemia vera (PV), a type of blood cancer.
  • Data were presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
  • Rusfertide demonstrated long-term control of hematocrit (proportion of red blood cells in the blood) and durability of effect based on patients treated up to 18 months.
  • The treatment led to a reversal of iron deficiency as evidenced by increasing serum ferritin, mean corpuscular volume, and mean corpuscular hemoglobin values.
  • Rusfertide demonstrated similar efficacy in all patients, independent of risk group or prior and concurrent therapy.
  • Benefits were observed in patient-reported outcomes, attributed mainly to fatigue, concentration, consistent with an improvement in iron deficiency.
  • The current data indicate that rusfertide is well tolerated. The most common adverse events observed were transient injection site reactions.
  • The company will start the Phase 3 trial of rusfertide in early 2022.
  • Price Action: PTGX shares are up 17% at $39.59 during the market session on the last check Friday.

