Novan's Stock Surges As SB206 Can Potentially Shorten Duration Of Contagious Skin Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Novan's Stock Surges As SB206 Can Potentially Shorten Duration Of Contagious Skin Disease
  • Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVNhas announced positive topline efficacy and safety results from the B-SIMPLE4 Phase 3 trial evaluating SB206, a topical antiviral gel, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.
  • Molluscum is a common, contagious skin infection caused by the molluscipoxvirus.
  • The trial met its primary endpoint with 32.4% of the patients in the SB206 arm (n=444) achieving complete clearance of all lesions at Week 12, versus 19.7 in the vehicle arm (n=447).
  • Secondary endpoints - 43.5% achieved a lesion count of 0 or 1 at week 12 versus 24.6% in the vehicle arm; 43% exhibited more than 90% clearance of lesions at Week 12, compared to 23.9%.
  • 19.6% showed complete clearance of all lesions at Week 8 against 11.6% in the vehicle group.
  • The Company will host a video webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • Price Action: NOVN shares are up 22.6% at $11.08 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs Skin DisorderBiotech News Health Care General

