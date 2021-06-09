 Skip to main content

Atossa Therapeutics Reveals Final Endoxifen Data From Mid-Stage Breast Cancer Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 1:29pm   Comments
  • Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) has announced final data from its Phase 2 study of oral Endoxifen administered between the diagnosis of breast cancer and surgery.
  • The study enrolled seven newly-diagnosed patients with ER+ and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) stage 1 or 2 invasive breast cancer, requiring mastectomy or lumpectomy.
  • Patients received oral Endoxifen for at least 14 days from the time of diagnosis up to the day of surgery.
  • Results showed a 65.1% reduction in Ki-67, a measure of tumor cell activity, from an average of 25.6% at the screening to 6% on the day of surgery.
  • Ki-67 was reduced below 25% for all patients, potentially clinically meaningful because studies by others have shown that a reduction below 25% improves long-term survival.
  • All adverse events were mild and considered related to the study drug. 
  • No abnormal laboratory findings and no differences in vital signs, physical examinations, and ECGs were observed.
  • Estrogen receptor expression decreased from 100% at the screening to 88.6% on the day of surgery, and progesterone receptor expression increased from 84.3% at the screening to 92.9% on the day of surgery.
  • No correlation between Ki-67 expression and Endoxifen levels was observed.
  • Price Action: ATOS shares are down 26.9% at $4.44 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

