Scynexis' Brexafemme For Vaginal Yeast Infections Secures 10 Years Regulatory Exclusivity

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
  • The FDA has granted five years of exclusivity extension under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act to Scynexis Inc's (NASDAQ: SCYX) recently approved Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp tablets) for vaginal yeast infections or vulvovaginal candidiasis.
  • This exclusivity will be added to any other applicable exclusivity periods, such as the five years of new chemical entity exclusivity, for a combined ten-year period of regulatory exclusivity.
  • Brexafemme is also protected by multiple patents, including a composition-of-matter patent covering the ibrexafungerp molecule.
  • With patent term extension, this patent is expected to expire in 2035, providing 14 years of protection from generic competitors in the U.S.
  • The company will share additional commercialization plans on June 29.
  • Price Action: SCYX shares are up 0.60% at $8.38 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

