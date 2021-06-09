Scynexis' Brexafemme For Vaginal Yeast Infections Secures 10 Years Regulatory Exclusivity
- The FDA has granted five years of exclusivity extension under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act to Scynexis Inc's (NASDAQ: SCYX) recently approved Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp tablets) for vaginal yeast infections or vulvovaginal candidiasis.
- This exclusivity will be added to any other applicable exclusivity periods, such as the five years of new chemical entity exclusivity, for a combined ten-year period of regulatory exclusivity.
- Brexafemme is also protected by multiple patents, including a composition-of-matter patent covering the ibrexafungerp molecule.
- With patent term extension, this patent is expected to expire in 2035, providing 14 years of protection from generic competitors in the U.S.
- The company will share additional commercialization plans on June 29.
- Price Action: SCYX shares are up 0.60% at $8.38 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.