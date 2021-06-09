 Skip to main content

Virios Therapeutics Stock Moves Higher On Promising IMC-1 Safety Data In Mid-Stage Fibromyalgia Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 8:40am   Comments
  • Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRI) has announced that data from its Phase 2a PRID-201 trial demonstrated that IMC-1 was better tolerated than placebo in patients with fibromyalgia.
  • The disease is characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues.
  • The results were highlighted in a poster presentation at the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) World Congress.
  • IMC‑1 exhibited an encouraging safety profile, as adverse events occurred at a lower rate and were less severe in the IMC‑1 treatment group compared with placebo.
  • The discontinuation rate was nearly 3‑fold higher in patients receiving placebo than the IMC‑1 group, suggesting that treatment with IMC‑1 was unusually well‑tolerated.
  • Significant reductions in pain, fatigue, and other vital symptoms were observed.
  • Price Action: VIRI shares are up 12.1% at $6.30 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

