Adamis Pharma Stock Jumps After Naloxone Injection Under FDA Review For Opioid Overdose

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 8:37am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted for review Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's (NASDAQ: ADMP) marketing application seeking approval for Zimhi, a naloxone injection for opioid overdose.
  • The agency's target action date is November 12.
  • The company resubmitted the application in May after it received a complete response letter in November 2020.
  • Price Action: ADMP shares are up 11.9% at $1.13 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs OpioidsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

