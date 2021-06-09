Adamis Pharma Stock Jumps After Naloxone Injection Under FDA Review For Opioid Overdose
- The FDA has accepted for review Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's (NASDAQ: ADMP) marketing application seeking approval for Zimhi, a naloxone injection for opioid overdose.
- The agency's target action date is November 12.
- The company resubmitted the application in May after it received a complete response letter in November 2020.
- Price Action: ADMP shares are up 11.9% at $1.13 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
