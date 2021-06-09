 Skip to main content

FDA Clears Pfizer's Prevnar 20 Conjugate Vaccine For Adults

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 6:23am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) Prevnar 20 (Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine) to prevent invasive disease and pneumonia caused by the 20 common strains of Streptococcus pneumonia in adults.
  • Following today’s FDA approval, the vaccine will now go to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to meet in October to decide how it should be used in practice.
  • Prevnar covers all 13 serotypes found in Pfizer’s near-$6 billion Prevnar 13 product, plus another seven linked to invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) and associated with high fatality rates, antibiotic resistance, and meningitis.
  • Prevnar 20 is currently under review in Europe.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.36% at $38.99 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

