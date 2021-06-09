Why Aethlon Medical Stock Skyrocketing?
- Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AEMD) stock surged probably in reaction to Zacks Article 'AEMD: First Ever In Vivo Removal Of COVID Virus From Bloodstream Of An Infected Patient.'
- The company recently announced the positive results from using its Hemopurifier in treating two critically ill COVID-19 patients, which is available under the FDA emergency use authorization (EUA).
- The first patient was administered the Hemopurifier treatment daily, with adequate tolerance of the procedure and no signs of an allergic reaction, thrombotic complications, or hemolysis.
- After the treatment, no demonstrable COVID-19 viremia, the active circulation of the virus in the bloodstream, was observed in the patient.
- The treatment improved COVID-19 associated coagulopathy (CAC), lung injury, inflammation, and tissue injury.
- Consequently, the company believes that the treatment can potentially remove exosomes with noxious microRNA cargo, resulting in patient recovery.
- The second patient with coronary artery disease and diabetes, among other disorders, also had acute kidney injury, demonstrated in vivo removal of SARS-CoV-2 virus from the bloodstream of an infected patient.
- The patient completed a six-hour Hemopurifier treatment without complications.
- Price Action: AEMD shares are up 470.1% at $12.60 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
